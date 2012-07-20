The Shortlist for July 20

Rihanna Vacations on a Yacht With Friends

Rihanna posted a pile of new photos on Twitter this week, featuring various scenes from her latest vacay -- and plenty of boasts to go with 'em. "Me? I'm dodging raindrops. Meanin I'm on vaca, chillin on a Big Yacht," she wrote in one tweet before sharing this picture of her yacht chill-time. In another Instagram snap, RiRi lies on her back in a bikini, flanked by similarly garbed female pals. Accompanied by a close-up of her face with the boat's high-end interior decor behind her, another tweet asked plaintively: "Oh you're upset?" Nah. Just jealous. (DailyNews)