The Shortlist for July 22

By Jen Odell

For no apparent reason, Katie Holmes is showing off her secret dominatrix side on the cover of the new issue of Vogue's Spanish edition. The tastefully shot black and white photo spread inside features Suri Cruise's mom decked out in a variety of body-encasing, S&M-chic styles that thankfully do not involve Tom Cruise wearing a gimp mask (cringe). Apparently, the aesthetic is meant to represent the new -- "la nueva" -- Katie. But we'd venture to guess that it's only a matter of time before la nueva Tom steals that leather police hat for his next hotel balcony edition of "Rock of Ages." (CeleBitchy)