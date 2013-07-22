The Shortlist for July 22

Lady Gaga takes it all off for V magazine

Is Lady Gaga trading costumes for bare skin? As the Mother Monster ramps up toward the fall release of "ARTPOP," we're seeing a lot less of her signature wacky couture and a lot more skin. The promo shot that accompanied an early announcement about the album features a topless Gaga in white goggles with wild, yet relatively natural looking hair fanning out behind her face. Lady G's style collaborators, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, recently posted a sneak peek of a V magazine shoot on Instagram and the look matches the goggle pic -- except for one thing: full frontal nudity. Yep, the NSFW image shows a totally nude Gaga seated on a stool with her legs spread and her arms (sort of) covering her lady parts. Her hair matches the coif on "ARTPOP" pic as well: it's decidedly darker than her usual white blond go-to look, brushed out to be poufy and wild. "Get ready world for our pics of @ladygaga for @vmagazine !kisses iv #artpop," wrote van Lamsweerde alongside the racy photo. The first single off "ARTPOP" is due out next month.