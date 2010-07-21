The Shortlist

The Shortlist for July 22

By Jennifer Odell

Leonardo DiCaprio considers himself to be pretty lucky, given his early days as a partier and a self-proclaimed "punk." "I got to be wild and nuts," he tells Rolling Stone, but not nuts like some of the Tinseltown competition. "The blond-haired kids I went to audition with [in the beginning], one hung himself and the other died of a heroin overdose ... I was never into drugs." His success isn't without its downsides though. "I had better success meeting girls before 'Titanic.'" Right. Now it's just all supermodels all the time. (RollingStone)

