The Shortlist for July 23

Amy Winehouse's Father Looks Back, One Year After Her Death

A year ago on Monday, Amy Winehouse was found dead in her London home, having succumbed to alcohol intoxication at the age of 27. "Even after a small space in time - we're talking a year since Amy passed away - we are beginning, well, Amy is beginning, to have a positive effect on a lot of disadvantaged young people's lives," her father, Mitch Winehouse, told the Huffington Post Friday. He was referring to the foundation he set up in his daughter's name, which has raised money for various children's charities in America and in the U.K. He said he planned to spend Monday praying at Amy's former home with fans, followed by a visit with friends to Jazz After Dark, her favorite London jazz club. (HuffPo)