The Shortlist for July 23

Cameron Diaz named artistic director of Pour la Victoire

Style maven Cameron Diaz is turning her attention away from the screen and towards the world of design. The 40-year-old actress has taken on the role of artistic director at Pour la Victoire, according to Women's Wear Daily. As such, she'll be tasked with both designing and marketing luxury shoes and bags.

"I don't do endorsements really. This is completely different. Being influential in a brand and its [advertising] campaigns interests me. I love fashion. It's a large part of my life," she tells WWD.

Diaz hopes to infuse her creations with as much pragmatism as style. "I live in heels 10 hours of the day," she says. "I know comfort in shoes. There are some shoes you would die to wear but they are painful. When I was younger, it was a fight to the death with my shoes and who was going to win. I want to have really great, functional shoes that are staples of the line."

As for the women's bags she'll also develop, Diaz notes that "if you're spending $500 on a bag, it should be your partner in life. That's what a bag is for women. It holds everything important in your life as long as you're carrying it."