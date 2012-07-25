The Shortlist for July 25

DA Expected To Prosecute Russell Brand Over iPhone Incident

After he grabbed a paparazzo's iPhone out of his hand and tossed it through a glass window in New Orleans back in March, Russell Brand tweeted,"Since Steve Jobs died I cannot bear to see anyone use an iPhone irreverently, what I did was a tribute to his memory." It turns out the incident isn't exactly a joking matter. The Orleans Parish district attorney has decided to charge Brand with misdemeanor criminal damage to property, according to TMZ. A conviction could send Brand to jail for six months. (TMZ)