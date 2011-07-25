The Shortlist for July 26

By Jen Odell

The world has a new Queen of Pop, according to Vogue Italia. An "independent and energetic" role model with a "kind and fighting spirit," Rihanna was named Woman of the Year by the Italian magazine, which praised RiRi as the "undisputed best contender to the role of queen of pop." Citing her Facebook stats -- Rihanna apparently has about 100,000 more Facebook fans than Lady Gaga -- her charity work and the "cunning use of sexiness" that has defined her career, Vogue crowned its new queen with a look back at her 2009 "extreme couture" fashion shoot and a brief synopsis of her work thus far. (Vogue via DailyNews)