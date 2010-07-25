The Shortlist

The Shortlist for July 26

By Jen Odell

Former "Britain's Got Talent" contestant Emma Amelia Pearl Czikai is reportedly suing Simon Cowell for $3.8 million because he was mean to her when she appeared on the show. Her list of grievances is said to include having been subjected to "exploitation, humiliation, degradation and barbarism" by Cowell, who apparently called her voice "terrible." (Idolator)

By Jen Odell

