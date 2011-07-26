The Shortlist for July 27

By Jen Odell

For every sexy and talented actor who makes a name for himself in Hollywood, an equally terrifying and cringe-inducing wax figure must be unveiled. In accordance with this lesser-known law of celebrity physics, the Musee Grevin in Paris put these undead homages to Brad Pitt and George Clooney on display Tuesday -- just in case the museum's blood-soaked French Revolution scenes in wax were no longer properly scaring the children. Mission accomplished! (EvilBeet)