The Shortlist for July 28

By Jen Odell

Justin Bieber's starting to get crafty when it comes to dodging salivating tween mobs that want to caress his little bowl cut and kiss those pubescent Canadian songbird lips. Though he's not old enough yet to own his own jet pack, click the Buzzfeed link to watch him escape the latest pack of rabid fans via Segway. Go, Justin, go! (BuzzFeed)

Photos: Justin & more of the next American icons