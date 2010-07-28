The Shortlist for July 29

By Jen Odell

Eight bondage-themed photos of Angelina Jolie posing in various states of heroin chic-esque undress surfaced in the new issue of Star yesterday, accompanied by the optimistic headline, "Angelina & Brad: The Photos That Will Tear Them Apart." And as celebrity biographer/ naughty picture leaker Andrew Morton Hoovers up the global tabloid press, Angelina's devout following wonders how she'll explain the pics to her kids. Guess it's time to cut off Shiloh's National Enquirer subscription. (HollywoodLife)