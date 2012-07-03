The Shortlist for July 3

Tom Cruise Leaves Iceland on His 50th Birthday

Just a few weeks ago, Tom Cruise was planning to spend July 3 -- his 50th birthday -- in Iceland with his wife, Katie Holmes. Now that Holmes has filed for divorce, however, he's got different plans for the big day. "Iceland is beautiful," the actor told People last month. "We like hiking, and so we'll have some nice hikes and maybe go camping." Cruise had been in Iceland shooting "Oblivion," but Us reports that he headed back to California on his jet at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Back home, Cruise's legal team has not yet decided how it will respond to Holmes' divorce filing, which includes a request for sole custody of the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Suri. While Cruise is likely returning to the home he once shared with Holmes in Beverly Hills, Calif., his soon-to-be-ex-wife is renting an apartment in New York. (Us; People)

