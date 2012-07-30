The Shortlist for July 30

Beyonce, Jay-Z Reportedly Rent a Hamptons Home for $400,000 a Month

If the New York Post is right, Blue Ivy Carter is gonna get a taste of the luxe life when she goes on vacation with her parents in August. The paper reports that Beyonce and Jay-Z have rented a 31,000-square-foot house in the chichi beach town of Bridgehampton, New York, for the month. The pad reportedly comes with an underwater stereo system for the pool, squash and tennis courts, an eight-car garage, "a children's performing area" -- and a $400,000 per month price tag. Hey, nobody ever said an empire state of mind came cheap. (NYPost)