Lindsay Lohan expected to extend rehab by a few days: Report

Wednesday will mark the last day in Lindsay Lohan's court-mandated, 90-day rehab sentence, but the actress is reportedly planning to stick around in treatment for a few extra days. Sources tell TMZ that the actress "is like a different person" in rehab this time around, signaling that she might finally turn over a new leaf when she gets out. The site reports that while Lindsay plans to move back to New York, she's hoping to move into a "lower level, sober living house" for the better part of a week before hitting the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, her new film, "The Canyons" premiered in New York on Monday. Although Lindsay couldn't make it out, her mother, Dina, was spotted grinning on the red carpet with Lindsay's skeezy former lawyer, Mark Heller.