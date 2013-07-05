The Shortlist for July 5

Gwyneth Paltrow says marrying Chris Martin was the best decision she ever made

Gwyneth Paltrows and Chris Martin generally go to great lengths to keep their marriage out of the press, attending events solo or hitting the red carpet separately. And although GOOPy has been known to acknowledge the challenges inherent in her relationship with the Coldplay singer, she rarely waxes romantic about him. Still, when Good Housekeeping asked her to name the best decision she ever made in her life, her response was short and sweet: "to marry my husband."

