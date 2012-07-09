The Shortlist for July 9

Is Lily Allen Pregnant With Her Second Child?

Less than a year after giving birth to her daughter, Ethel Mary, Lily Allen and her husband, Sam Cooper, are expecting their second child, according to the Sunday Mirror. One of the singer's pals tells the paper that Lily "has started telling her friends and everybody in her close circle is so excited for her." No official word yet from Allen's camp, but People notes that Lily seemed to hint at her good news on Twitter when she posted, "Thank you for all your congratulations today. I honestly couldn't be happier. such an honour to be on the list!#Timestop50tweeters." (People)