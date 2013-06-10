The Shortlist for June 10

Justin Bieber and bodyguards sued by photographer over concealed weapon, battery and theft allegations

Photographer Jeffrey Binion has filed suit against Justin Bieber and Hugo Hesny, a bodyguard for the singer who Binion claims "grabbed him by the throat," "displayed a gun" concealed beneath his shirt and had his crew steal the memory card in his camera, according to TMZ. The Biebs and his bodyguards were apparently set off by Binion's attempt to photograph the singer as he skateboarded in the parking lot of Miami recording studio The Hit Factory last week. Binion filed a police report shortly after the June 5 scuffle, one of at least four similar altercations in Miami and Hollywood this month.

"Justin Bieber is now an adult, and he should act like one," Binion's lawyer, Russell Adler, tells TMZ. "He needs to learn that he cannot use bodyguards as weapons to harm innocent people. Bieber's violent behavior toward photographers must end, and he should take responsibility for his actions."