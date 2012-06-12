The Shortlist for June 12

Carrie Underwood: Christianity Inspired My Support of Gay Marriage

Thanks to the growing strength of the religious right, it's easy to assume that anyone who's vocal about their Christianity has conservative social views. Not so fast. Carrie Underwood, who topped charts with her hit, "Jesus Take the Wheel," recently told The Independent that the very reason she supports gay marriage is because of her Christian faith. "As a married person myself, I don't know what it's like to be told I can't marry somebody I love, and want to marry," she said. "Above all, God wanted us to love others. It's not about setting rules, or [saying] 'everyone has to be like me.' No, we're all different. That's what makes us special. We have to love each other and get on with each other. It's not up to me to judge anybody." (People)