The Shortlist for June 12

Robert Pattinson lands Dior Homme fragrance deal

We always kinda figured eau de Rob Pattinson might smell like a combination of Douglas Fir trees, the meat of wild forest animals and the inside of a coffin. But it looks like the folks at Christian Dior think he's ready to leave his vampiric past behind him. Pattinson has been named the new face of Dior Homme fragrance in a campaign headed for Europe and Asia this season, GossipCop reports. Pattinson's Dior peers include Jude Law, Charlize Theron and Natalie Portman.