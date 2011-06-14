The Shortlist for June 14

After careful consideration, Victoria and David Beckham have reportedly decided to ask Eva Longoria to take over godmother duties for their soon-to-be-born first daughter. According to The Sun, the "Desperate Housewives" star is "extremely honored" by the opportunity. The Beckhams are also believed to have considered Gordon and Tana Ramsay, Heidi Klum and Seal and Prince William and Kate Middleton for the job. They have yet to officially announce the baby god-mama news. (DailyMail)