The Shortlist for June 14

Why did Lindsay Lohan really transfer out of Betty Ford?

The last time Lindsay Lohan went rehabbing at Betty Ford, she ended up embroiled in a battery lawsuit over her alleged interaction with an employee who tried to give her a breathalyzer test. The employee, Dawn Holland, reportedly lost her job for speaking to press about the incident, and Lindsay lost an unknown sum of cash in the settlement. So we're thinking when she showed up on the treatment center's grounds again for her court-mandated rehab stint this spring, there might have been a wee bit of tension on both sides.

Radar is reporting that the actress' recent transfer to a different facility, Cliffside, had everything to do with her behavior at Betty Ford, which a source tells the site was nothing short of "disruptive." Fearing a breach of privacy, Lindsay supposedly refused to join group therapy for at least the first few days. (And while she did get burned by a staffer there in the past, it's not like Betty Ford's never treated a famous person before.) Radar's source also claims Linds never stopped demanding her Adderall, despite being forbidden to use the widely abused prescription stimulant. The source claims Lindsay "was making life hell" for those around her, and that there was talk of giving her the boot long before she transferred to Cliffside. Reports that she left because Betty Ford was not suited to 90-day treatment programs like the one a judge has required of the actress, are also allegedly untrue. Says the source: "Betty Ford is thrilled to see her go." Good luck, Cliffside!