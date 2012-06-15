The Shortlist for June 15

By Jen Odell

JWoww Hatches Plan for Ultimate Guidette Super-Spawn

If you thought "The Hunger Games" was a terrifying, futuristic dystopia, try to imagine the darkly tanned, heavily juiced Seaside Heights, N.J., of the future -- because there's a good chance that the Incredible Hulk of guidette-itude will be frolicking somewhere on that coconut oil and Alize-scented shoreline. Referring to her BFF, Snooki, JWoww recently told Life&Style that she dreams of a day when the pair can fuse their leopard print and bar brawl-loving DNA to create some kind of super guidette 2.0. "We are about two-and-a-half years apart," she explained, "so I thought, our kids can be two years apart. They'll date and have babies. I don't even care if they date; I just want them to have kids so we'll officially be relatives!" Beach-goers of the future, beware. (Life&Style)