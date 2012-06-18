The Shortlist for June 18

New Victim Threatens Lawsuit in Chris Brown/Drake Fight

It looks like Chris Brown wasn't the only one left bleeding after fight with Drake that ended with bottles being thrown at New York hotspot W.i.P recently. Lucy Pavlovsky, a woman who was sitting in the VIP section when the fight broke out, says she was cut by broken glass during the dustup, and ended up with 12 stitches in her arm. "At this moment we are exploring all options on who will become a defendant," her lawyer told TMZ. "I can assure you that regardless of fame, money or stature, the people responsible will be held accountable." (TMZ)