The Shortlist for June 20

Kim Kardashian: No Spanx -- Just Python

On her website this week, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a slightly sheer, polka dot dress by Stella McCartney, pointing out that although "some publications" have reported that her "Spanx or control underwear" were visible beneath the fabric, "that's exactly how I bought it with those nude panels inside. So no Spanx here! Stella made a full collection with these sheer panels on the side, and this is how my dress came." Kim's been less forthcoming with the denials when it comes to a pair of python boots she wore in Paris on Tuesday, though, which put her square in the crosshairs of PETA's vigilant animal rights watch. "They'd go well with a Dalmatian-fur coat, which is also illegal to sell in California and immoral to sell anywhere else," a PETA spokesperson tells GossipCop. (KimKardashian)