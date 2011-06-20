The Shortlist for June 21

By Jen Odell

Sure, people tend to stare when "True Blood" stars Anna Paquin and her husband Stephen Moyer hit the grocery store arm-in-arm. But as the 28-year-old actress recently told the New York Times, that's "a high-class problem to have." Speaking candidly about the "potential downsides" of marrying a co-worker, Paquin points out, "you find happiness where you find it." The same goes for her character, Sookie -- who's transformed from an innocent virgin to the sexually awakened girlfriend of a vampire. Asked about all those racy nude scenes, Paquin admits, "it certainly would be a bit of a buzzkill if Sookie never took her clothes off, considering how often she has sex on the show." And unlike with other characters she's played, "all the wild fantasy vampire sex, at least it's amongst consenting adults." (NYTimes)