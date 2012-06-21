The Shortlist for June 21

Katy Perry Cried Over Split During Tour

As Katy Perry traveled the world performing on her "Teenage Dream" tour, her new marriage to Russell Brand was falling apart -- and sometimes so was she. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Katy, 27, admits that breaking up in the glare of the spotlight often drove her to tears. "There were times when what was going on in my personal life was so overwhelming that I had to bend over to let those tears fall straight out of my eyes and not my false lashes just as I'm about to go up on that ramp and sing 'Teenage Dream,'" she says. Now busily promoting her documentary, "Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D," she adds that while the film deals with her split, she hopes the subject is broached with "class and truth." "Nobody knows what really happened," she says, "except the two people who are in it." (Us)