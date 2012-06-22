The Shortlist for June 22

Tony Parker Files $20 Million Lawsuit Over Chris brown, Drake Brawl

The bottle-throwing fight that erupted last week between Chris Brown and Drake at New York club W.i.P. is proving to have quite a price tag. On Thursday, San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker filed a $20 million lawsuit against the club's operators on grounds that they "were reckless, careless and negligent in permitting Drake's entourage and Brown's entourage to be in the club at the same time despite known tension between the two." When bottles began to be hurled and club goers tried to dodge the glass, Parker, among others, was caught in the fray and suffered an injury to his eye, courtesy of a shard of broken glass. The NBA star was forced to miss a week of practice (he was supposed to play with France's Olympic team this week), and went back to the emergency room recently because his eye had gotten worse. A number of other victims have surfaced following the fight, which began after Drake taunted Brown about his relationship with Rihanna, according to reports. (GossipCop)