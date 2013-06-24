The Shortlist for June 24

Justin Bieber misplaces a new pet monkey amid rumors of a Scooter Braun rift

Oh, good. Somebody let Justin Bieber get another pet monkey. And in news of the not-so-shocking, the new monkey may already be missing. According to TMZ, the Biebs delayed a private flight from Miami to Burbank, Calif., on Friday for eight hours while he searched for his new pet -- a replacement, we assume, for the capuchin Mally whom the singer left with German customs officials after he couldn't come up with the proper documentation to bring her into the country.

Anyway, after making the pilot wait for hours after the scheduled departure time, TMZ reports that he finally showed up for the flight, but said he had to make a quick pit stop in West Palm Beach, Fla., to retrieve Mally 2.0. Nobody seems to know whether the monkey finally made it to Burbank. But then, nobody seems to know what's behind the Biebs' recent spate of bad behavior, either. Radar claims that Bieber's longtime manager, Scooter Braun, wants his client to get help in rehab, where he can "get away from the bad influences in his life."

If that's the case, however, Braun's not talking about it. Reacting to rumors that his relationship with Bieber has been strained by the teen's dustups with paparazzi, neighbors and various traffic cops, Braun recently tweeted, "Rumors are just that ... Rumors." Bieber later tweeted a link to a video of the pair rocking out to Whitney Houston, writing, "And iiiiiii will always love u @scooterbraun bromance is OK."