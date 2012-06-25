The Shortlist for June 25

Michael Jackson Remembered on the Third Anniversary of His Death

Don't be surprised if you hear the strains of "Thriller" and "Bad" drifting out of stores and homes around the world today. It's been exactly three years since Michael Jackson died of propofol intoxication at his home in Los Angeles, and family, friends and fans began posting tributes to the late King of Pop on Twitter early Monday morning. "RIP Michael Jackson .. Dad you will forever be in my heart ... i love you," wrote Jackson's 14-year-old daughter, Paris. Rapper Wiz Khalifa tweeted, "3 years ago today the world lost a legend. Your music lives on for you. Thank you for everything!" Later this week, Tito, Jackie, Jermaine and Marlon Jackson will honor their brother with music in a series of concerts. Last fall, Michael Jackson's doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the singer's death. (HuffPo)

