The Shortlist for June 25

Armie Hammer's wife tells Town & Country how he wooed her

With "The Lone Ranger" about to hit theaters, you'd think the only partner Armie Hammer would be sharing the spotlight with would be his co-star, Johnny Depp. But the 26-year-old dreamboat can't seem to stop talking about his real-life wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who even appears with her man on the cover of the August issue of Town & Country.

"When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," says Chambers, 30, recalling Hammer's early dedication to their relationship. "He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'" Cute city ...