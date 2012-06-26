The Shortlist for June 26

Report: Zach Galifianakis Is Engaged

Is a real-life, post-bachelor party "Hangover" in store for Zach Galifianakis? Celebuzz reports that the 42-year-old jokester popped the question to his girlfriend, Quinn Lundberg, and that a wedding is already in the works! The website claims to have seen a wedding invitation for the couple, and it's apparently as guffaw-inducing as any of Zach's movies. "While it has the formal and standard details of who, what, when, where - including Zach's full name Zachary Knight Galifianakis and his fiancée's, Mary Quinn Lundberg - it is also very funny," a source tells Celebuzz. "Zach included a drawing of himself and his bride-to-be. He made sure he looked like a little troll, while Quinn is a stunning tall blond princess." The 29-year-old alleged bride-to-be runs a charity called Growing Voices. The couple's wedding is reportedly set for Aug. 11. (People)