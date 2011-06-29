The Shortlist for June 29

By Jen Odell

If at first your Malawian charity organization does not succeed, try, try again ... Madonna has announced plans to build an orphanage in Malawi, the African country where she adopted two children herself. "My short term goals are to build an orphan care center that will service and reach at least 1,000 children and I'm also actively involved in funding several orphanages that already exist," the singer revealed in a preview clip for Ovation's "American Revolutionaries: The Hitmakers," which airs July 12. Madge recently axed plans to build a school for girls with the controversy-fraught organization Raising Malawi, despite having contributed at least $11 million to the effort. (E!)