The Shortlist for June 29
Katy Perry Celebrates Freedom
This weekend's issue of Parade Magazine features a red, white and blue-clad Katy Perry on its cover, and the patriotic pop star says she has plenty to celebrate this July Fourth. When President Obama took a stand in favor of same-sex marriage recently, Perry saw it as a big step forward for America. "I was really happy," she said, recalling when she heard the news. "I came from a different mind-set growing up, and my mind has changed. My viewpoint on all these things -- equality for women, the choice to love anyone you want -- hopefully, we will look back at this moment and think like we do now concerning [other] civil rights issues. We'll just shake our heads in disbelief, saying, 'Thank God we've evolved.' That would be my prayer for the future.'" (Celebitchy)
