The Shortlist for June 5

Elton John Wants a Sibling for Zachary

It sounds like it's only a matter of time before Elton John and David Furnish expand their brood. "I think it's difficult to be an only child, and to be an only child of someone famous," Elton recently told the Guardian. Referring to his 17-month-old son, Zachary, he added, "I want him to have a sibling so he has someone to be with." The singer also wants his son to have someone who understands their less conventional family setup. "I know when he goes to school there's going to be an awful lot of pressure, and I know he's going to have people saying, 'You don't have a mummy,'" says the singer, who has been married to Furnish since 2005. It's going to happen. We talked about it before we had him. I want someone to be at his side and back him up. We shall see." (People)