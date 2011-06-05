The Shortlist for June 6

By Jen Odell

Paris Hilton reportedly threw a tantrum after the ladies of "The View" questioned the "frivolous" moments of her new show, "The World According To Paris." During the socialite's "View" appearance last week, Whoopi Goldberg implied that the "fluffy" inclusion of a scene in which Paris goes shopping was pointless. Then, Barbara Walters grilled Paris for whining about the community service she was required to fulfill as part of her sentence for a drug arrest last year. "When I'm on the show it's supposed to be entertaining and funny, so I'll make silly little jokes," Paris said, adding that she "does charity work all the time." After the show, Paris and her father Rick reportedly confronted one of the show's producers. Paris later canceled her scheduled press appointments for the following day. (TorontoSun)