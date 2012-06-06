The Shortlist for June 6

Inside Drew Barrymore's Wedding

"The day was perfect." That's how Drew Barrymore described her June 2 wedding with beau, Will Kopelman. Clad in a white Chanel gown designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the 37-year-old actress and producer wed Kopelman, an art consultant, at her Montecito, Calif., home, surrounded by friends and family. "Everyone we love and care about was there. It was as fun and meaningful as we ever could have hoped," she says in the new issue of People. The mom-to-be "just wanted a backyard wedding" with a "vintage romantic" vibe, according to wedding planner Yifat Oren, who decorated the site with green garlands, vintage lace and pink flowers. Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, Jimmy Fallon and Busy Philipps were among the celebs on hand to wish Drew and Will well on their new life together. (People)