The Shortlist for June 7

Jessica Simpson Begins Post-Baby Workout Regime

Time to get back in the saddle! Just one month after giving birth to her first child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, Jessica Simpson headed to her personal trainer's house in Los Angeles. It's a good thing, too -- according to Us, her deal as the new spokesperson for Weight Watchers is netting her $4 million. When she posed naked for Elle in April, the 5-foot-3-inch "Fashion Star" mentor said she tipped the scales at 170 pounds. "After you have your baby it's like, 'Oh my God, what happened to my body?' This is not me!,'" she recently told People. "It would be nice to feel comfortable in a bikini but that's not my goal. I just want to fit into jeans." Her trainer, Harley Pasternak, has also worked with Halle Berry and Hilary Duff. (PopSugar)