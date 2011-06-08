The Shortlist for June 9

By Jen Odell

LeAnn Rimes has been on the defensive about her rapidly diminishing figure for months, tweeting prolifically about how she's not too skinny even as she posts photos of herself in which her bones are visible beneath her designer bikinis. She addressed concerns about her weight at a benefit for tornado victims in Florida on Sunday: "For someone like me who is healthy, who works hard for my body, it's very frustrating," she told People. "I work out and take care of myself, and not in an over-obsessive way. People are calling me bulimic or anorexic, and these are real issues and diseases -- that I don't have." (People)