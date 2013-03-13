The Shortlist for March 13

Miranda Kerr Wears Neck Brace Following Car Accident Injury

In a scary close call on Monday, a car struck the vehicle that Miranda Kerr and one other passenger were riding in, injuring Kerr, who was reportedly with her assistant at the time. The supermodel was photographed in a neck brace on Tuesday evening, having reportedly suffered whiplash and a back injury. "She is in a lot of pain, but really we are just glad it was not more serious," Kerr's rep, Annie Kelly, told 9 News in Australia. Kelly added that Kerr's husband, Orlando Bloom, is "taking very good care of her," and that their 2-year-old son, Flynn, was not in the car.