The Shortlist for March 15

'Bachelor' Stars Welcome a Baby Girl

It's true that "The Bachelor" doesn't have the best track record when it comes to fomenting lasting unions. But the one couple who actually tied the knot after all these seasons just took their relationship to the next level -- a 6-pound, 8-ounce level named Riley. Yep, Molly and Jason Mesnick welcomed their first child together on Thursday.

The proud papa tells People that Riley, who was born in Seattle, "has a full head of hair — probably more than I'll have in the next few years." He's also wondering if a trick he tried on Wednesday that was supposed to help induce labor-- massaging the mom-to-be's feet between her Achilles and her ankle -- had anything to do with Riley's decision to join the world on Thursday. "What's amazing to me is when Molly is holding Riley, her eyes do not come off her," says Jason. "I'm already seeing how much Molly loves the baby."