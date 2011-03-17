The Shortlist for March 18

By Jen Odell

Once a trendy beverage like kombucha appears on Martha Stewart's blog, it sure seems like any controversial cache it may have had should dissipate. But Lindsay Lohan's interest in reaping the probiotic benefits of the fermented tea could still land her in a bucket of hot water du jour. The L.A. County Probation Department reportedly wants to treat LiLo's kombucha drinking as a probation violation, due to the tea's 0.5% alcohol content. Tossing Linds in the slammer for drinking kombucha would be "like punishing [her] for taking a dose of cough syrup or a small amount of vanilla extract," says a dude called GT Dave, who owns the company that makes the brand Lindsay drinks. He adds that he spoke to Lindsay about the potential alcohol issue last year, presumably while she was outfitted with an alcohol monitoring SCRAM bracelet, and she told him she'd cleared it with her probation officer and legal team. The actress, whose latest legal woes involve her relationship to an allegedly stolen $2,500 necklace, is due in court March 25 to face felony grand theft and possible probation violation charges. (TMZ)