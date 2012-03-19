The Shortlist for March 19

Rihanna recently added another tattoo to her growing collection of body art. Returning to New York-based tattoo artist, Bang Bang, she chose a tiny, sideways crucifix for her left collarbone. "We cut the color with water, so it'll end up being light -- like the 'rebelle' tattoo on her neck," Bang Bang tells Us Weekly. "She loved it. She always flips out [when it's done] and jumps up and down like a 16-year-old girl getting her first car." Bang Bang is also responsible for about a dozen of the singer's other tats, as well as ink Katy Perry, Russell Brand, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. (Us)

