The Shortlist for March 19

Sofia Vergara Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs

Yep, Sofia Vergara and her fiance, Nick Loeb, are dreaming of a stork visit -- though not of the conventional variety. In the new issue of Vogue, the 40-year-old "Modern Family" bombshell admits "I have to be careful what I eat because they're freezing my eggs!" She continued, explaining that "They want to get as many eggs as they can because usually you produce them but they're not good. They have to be perfect, perfect, perfect ones. My boyfriend is 37, younger than me, never had kids."

As is often the case with the famously well-endowed Vergara, the interview eventually veered onto the topic of her curves. "I am 40 years old, I had a baby, and I am a 32F boob," she said. "And they are real still. When they are fake, you take the bra off and they are still there, perfect! Me — no, so I have to bring them up!"