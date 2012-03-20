The Shortlist for March 20

Pay no mind to that high-pitched wailing sound you hear; it's just 20 million junior high girls ululating at the sight of their beloved Bieber's face looking bloodier than Lady Gaga at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Fashion photographer Tony Kelly staged the boxing scene for the cover of Complex magazine's April issue, which, despite the bikini-clad young lady nursing the Biebs back to fighting form in the photos, includes a lot of talk about Justin's match-made-in-Disney-heaven soul mate, Selena Gomez. "There's no way to hide the relationship completely, because then it would be unfair to us," he explains when asked about the couple's seeming lack of privacy. "It's like, 'You take this car, and I'll take this car, and then we'll meet up at the spot. Then, you go in this door, I'll go in this door ... At that point, it's not even a relationship. You're just hiding from everyone. That's unfair and unhealthy, man." (TheInsider)