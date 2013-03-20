The Shortlist for March 20

Wedding Bells for Former 'Mad Men' Co-Stars

Need some "Mad Men"-related news to tide you over until the season premiere next month? That makes two of us. It looks like Pete Campbell fell harder than we realized for Beth Dawes, the lovely but sad housewife from Connecticut whom he pursued after their brief fling. Vincent Kartheiser, who seems loads more likeable in real life than when he's playing Pete, is engaged to Alexis Bledel, who played Beth. The couple reportedly started dating after meeting on the set in 2012. "They couldn't be happier," an insider tells Us. "Vincent proposed a few weeks ago. She's been wearing her ring. It's huge!" Yep. Hugely adorable.