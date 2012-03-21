The Shortlist for March 21

Although a ruling on whether the newly engaged Halle Berry may move to France with her daughter, Nahla, is not expected for at least six months, Halle and her fiance Olivier Martinez were photographed checking out a number of schools in Paris on Monday. The couple spent the day tooling around on Martinez's motorcycle, but their sightseeing tour included multiple preschools, according to TMZ. It's assumed that they were hunting for a pace to enroll Nahla -- even though Nahla's dad, Gabriel Aubry, is urging the court not to allow the trans-Atlantic move. (Celebitchy)