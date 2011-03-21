The Shortlist for March 22

By Jen Odell

It's sweet when a couple can bond over a shared love of music, but not so sweet that Gwyneth Paltrow -- who honed her guitar and vocal skills for "Country Strong" -- and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin see a romantic duet in their future. Asked when the married couple might team up in the studio, Gwyneth told New! magazine, "Never. I think hell would freeze over first. So I guess if I did [form a band with Chris] it would be called the Hell Freezes Over Band." Ah. She then clarified that, basically, Chris' marriage to her could mess with his music biz street cred: "He doesn't want people to listen to his music and automatically think of us as a couple. And I think it's better that way -- it's nicer to keep it so that when we are at home it is our own thing. Then, when we're in public, that's our careers. It's just better to keep it separate." How romantic. (TheSun)