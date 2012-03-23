The Shortlist for March 23
By Jen Odell
"Yo, Snooki, you know what would make these dogs even more adorbs?"
"Eww, JWoww, are you sayin' what I think you're sayin'? 'Cause my fetal-guido so needs a purple dog when he or she pops out."
"Totally, and I can't smush on a juicehead without knowin' Fido here's got the right shade of pink goin' on up in that little mane of his. I hope PETA pocket or whatever doesn't find out."
Translation: Snooki and JWoww dyed their dogs' hair purple and pink, respectively, and PETA, sensing the highly important international crisis of double doggie dye jobbery, is speaking out. "Dyeing a companion animal's fur causes the animal stress and can lead to complications or allergic reactions that endanger the animal's health," a spokesperson from the group tells Celebuzz. Oh, lighten up, PETA. At least the little dudes avoided spray tans. (Celebuzz)
