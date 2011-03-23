The Shortlist for March 24

By Jen Odell

He's sorry, y'all. Kinda. On BET's "106 & Park" Wednesday, Chris Brown apologized for the window-smashing outburst that followed a "Good Morning America" interview during which multiple questions focused on his 2009 assault charge. Basically, he felt that the show tricked him into discussing the night he brutally attacked then-girlfriend Rihanna when he thought he'd just be promoting his new album, "F.A.M.E." "I just wanna apologize to anybody who was startled in the office, anybody who was offended or really disappointed in my actions, because I was disappointed with the way I acted," he said. "As the interview proceeded ... I was thrown off by it. I felt like they told us this just so they could get us on the show so they can exploit me ... So I took it very, very hard and I really kinda kept my composure throughout the whole interview. Although you can see me upset, I kept my composure. I did my performance. And when I got back [stage], I just let off steam. I didn't physically hurt anyone ... I just wanted to release the anger that I had inside me because I felt that I worked so hard for this music and ... I felt like people kept just trying to take it away from me. So yes, I got very emotional, and I wanna apologize for acting like that." (WENN)